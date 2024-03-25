UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will announce a plan to launch a publicly owned clean energy company during a visit to north Wales on Monday.

Sir Keir will be joined by the new first minister, Vaughan Gething, as he unveils 'Great British Energy' in a bid to "get Putin's boot of our throat" should his party win power at the next UK General Election.

Visiting a port in the region, he will say Britain "must take back control of our national energy security."

It follows rising energy costs after Vladimir Putin launched an illegal invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

First Minister Vaughan Gething (left) will join Sir Keir Starmer in north Wales. Credit: PA Images

Should Labour win the next UK General election, 'Great British Energy' would be given an initial £8.3 billion over the course of the next five-year Parliament, according to the party.

On Monday, Starmer will outline what he describes as plans for "a more patriotic economy" and a move away from "tyrants using energy as an economic weapon."

During his visit to north Wales, the leader of the opposition is expected to say: “A key pillar of a modern British economy is secure, homegrown British energy - this is a basic duty of government and it’s frankly unpatriotic for the Tories to oppose it.”

Starmer is also expected to argue the UK Conservatives are “on the wrong side of the modern economy, the wrong side of history and the wrong side of the British people" by not backing his energy plans.

The party has previously announced plans for an Energy Independence Act, which is said would lead to more energy - and connected jobs - being created in Britain.

Labour has pledged its 'Green Prosperity Plan' would lead to 29,000 jobs in Wales over the next decade, some of which exist already.

Energy prices sawed following Russian president Vladimir Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine. Credit: PA Images

Shadow Energy Secretary Ed Milliband, who will also join Sir Keir on the visit, said: “The Conservatives have let Wales down for too long - allowing good jobs to go overseas, and allowing foreign governments to profit off our own energy system whilst energy bills rocket.

“Labour will unlock Wales’ full industrial potential, supporting thousands of new jobs in Wales and ensuring that the region is the heart of a clean energy future for the entire country."

Labour's publicly owned energy company would invest in offshore wind - something the party says would create "tens of thousands of skilled jobs across Wales."

The party, which is currently the largest in the Senedd and the second largest in the House of Commons, predicts £1.4bn could be created for the UK economy as a whole by maximising wind energy in south Wales and south west England.

Ahead of the visit the party said: "The announcement on floating offshore wind marks the first major investment commitment that Great British Energy will make once established by an incoming UK Labour government."

Sir Keir and Mr Gething are expected to say a future UK Labour government would work with the Labour-run Welsh Government to invest in homegrown clean energy and "turbocharge jobs and growth" in Wales.

Shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens, the MP for Cardiff Central, will also be on Starmer's visit to north Wales.

Prior to the visit, First Minister Vaughan Gething said: “With new ambition, Wales can take its place at the frontier of a green jobs revolution that fuels new ambition and expands horizons.

“From groundbreaking tidal energy investment to the birth of Wales’ publicly owned energy company - Ynni Cymru - our Welsh Labour Government is building that future here in north Wales.

“The missing ingredient is a UK Government with the will to back Wales’ economic potential.

“Wales has been let down by 14 years of the Tories in Westminster. It is families in Wales, and right across the UK, who are paying the price for their inaction on energy bills and green investment. Choices made by this Tory government have squandered the green growth potential that is clearly there across our iconic coastal landscapes.”

'Great British Energy' will be launched if Labour wins the next UK General Election, expected to be held later this year. Credit: PA Images

In response, the UK Secretary of State for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero Claire Coutinho, said:

“Sir Keir Starmer can’t say what he will do to protect our energy security because he does not have a plan - he set out a 2030 decarbonisation promise, which Labour themselves costed at £28 billion without a plan to pay for it.

“Not only does he not have a plan of his own, but he also voted against our North Sea Oil and Gas Bill, which will protect over 200,000 jobs and maximise our energy security.

“The choice is clear: stick with the Conservatives to deliver long-term energy security. Or go back to square one with Labour, whose unfunded spending promises will mean higher taxes for hardworking families.”

