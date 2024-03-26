Two construction firms have been handed fines worth up to £400,000 for hiring illegal workers after a raid on a mill in north Wales.

Northern Irish concrete supplier FP McCann was fined up to £225,000 after five contractors were found to be working illegally.

Stockport-based Adana Construction Ltd will also have to pay up to £180,000 for employing another four illegal workers.

Twelve men and a woman were arrested and will be removed from the UK following a raid on the Shotton Mill site in Deeside on Tuesday 19 March.

They were all working as subcontracted labourers and steel-fixers.

Immigration Enforcement officers went to the former paper mill – now being turned into a container-board factory – in response to allegations from the public.

Seven contractors, from India and Albania, were later taken into custody, while the others were bailed and are required to report to immigration officials.

Officers entered with permission from the site managers, who have since launched an internal investigation.

The operation follows action from the Home Office to triple the fines for companies employing illegal workers.

From February, the civil penalty rose to £45,000 per worker for a first breach, up from £15,000, and to £60,000 for repeat breaches, up from £20,000.

HM Inspector Ryan Moore, Home Office Immigration Enforcement said: “Illegal working causes untold harm to communities, puts vulnerable people at risk, defrauds the public purse and undercuts honest employers and jobseekers.

“Our teams will do everything in our power to clamp down on this damaging practice and hit those who cheat our laws in the pocket. This operation was a huge success and I thank our officers who executed it expertly.”

Both companies were issued civil penalty referral notices pending a review of evidence from the site visit and company records.

