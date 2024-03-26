Wales' must-win Euro 2024 play-off final against Poland is underway at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The opening exchanges played out in an electric atmosphere after a rousing rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau. No quarter was given out in the middle during a cagey opening ten minutes but it was clear that Poland possessed more quality than Finland last Thursday.

There were no real chances to speak of, though, as both teams grappled it out for the ascendency. Poland had done their homework and Wales' pacey widemen were marshalled very closely.

But then the visitors carved an opening. Karol Swiderski was a yard away from getting a toe on Przemyslaw Frankowski's ball in behind. Any deflection on the cross could have sent it into Ward's net.

Moments later, Jakub Piotrowski's long-range effort was well off-target but Poland were beginning to settle quicker and enjoyed most of the ball.

Ben Davies lost Robert Lewandowski from a corner, which usually spells danger, but the ball just evaded the Barcelona striker. Wales then broke up the field to earn a corner themselves but the ball ricocheted between skipper Davies and Kieffer Moore to end up just over the Polish goal.

There were plenty of nerves out on the pitch with neither side willing to chance their arm too much. Harry Wilson made a burst into a dangerous area but no red shirt made a run to get on the end of his dangerous ball across the six-yard box.

Wales XI: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Ampadu, J James; Wilson, Johnson, Moore.

Subs: Hennessey, King, Fox, Brooks, Ramsey, Matondo, Savage, Cullen, Dasilva, D James, Sheehan, Broadhead.

Poland XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Zielinski, Slisz, Piotrowski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Lewandowski.

Subs: Bulka, Skorupski, Puchacz, Walukiewicz, Salamon, Bochniewicz, Piatek, Moder, Romanczuk, Szymanski, Grosicki, Buksa.