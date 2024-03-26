The number of whooping cough cases in Wales are at their highest since 2015.

Public Health Wales says levels had been falling but have risen again this week. They are now encouraging pregnant women and parents of young children to get vaccinated.

Whooping cough is a bacterial infection of the lungs and breathing tubes and can spread easily, sometimes causing serious health problems.

The cough can last for several weeks or months.

Signs of whooping cough

The first symptoms of the infection are like that for a cold, including a runny nose and sore throat.

After about a week those with the illness:

will get coughing bouts that last for a few minutes and are worse at night;

may make a "whoop" sound – a gasp for breath between coughs (young babies and some adults may not "whoop");

may have difficulty breathing after a coughing bout and may turn blue or grey (young infants);

may bring up a thick mucus, which can make you vomit;

may become very red in the face (more common in adults).

Pregnant women and young children are being encouraged to get vaccinated against the illness. Credit: PA

Individuals with whooping cough are contagious for about six days after the start of the cold-like symptoms to three weeks after the coughing starts.

Babies under six months old with whooping cough have increased chances of problems like dehydration, breathing difficulties, pneumonia and seizures.

It tends to be less severe in older children and adults but can cause problems like sore ribs, hernia, middle ear infections, and urinary incontinence.

More details about whooping cough can be found on the NHS website.

Dr Christopher Williams, Consultant Epidemiologist in Health Protection for Public Health Wales, said: “Notifications of whooping cough in Wales were falling but have risen again this week, and Public Health Wales is actively monitoring the situation.

"Whooping cough has waves of increased infection every 3-4 years, and following reduced circulation in 2020-2022, current notifications are at levels not seen since 2012 and 2015.

"Whooping cough, is a vaccine preventable disease. The pertussis vaccine is included in the ‘6-in-1 vaccine’ given to babies at eight, 12 and 16 weeks, as well as a pre-school booster dose at around 3 years and 4 months.

"Since 2013 pregnant women have been offered a pertussis (whooping cough) vaccination from weeks 16-32 of pregnancy, to protect newborn babies before they receive their 6 in 1 vaccine.

"We would urge all pregnant women and parents of babies and young children to ensure they take up their offer of vaccination when given, or to ask their GP, midwife or health visitor if they believe they may not have had it.”

