A 48-year-old woman remains in hospital after being attacked by a dog in Newport.

The incident happened just before 8.50am on Monday 25 March on Maesglas Avenue.

South Wales Police say a 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury.

She has been released on conditional bail.

The force says officers along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Services attended to the 48-year-old woman, who is said to be in a stable condition in hospital.

Officers say the dog has been humanely destroyed by a vet.

They add that their investigation is ongoing, and they do not believe the dog is a prohibited breed.

