ITV Wales' Megan Boot reports from Treforest.

A business owner whose gym was destroyed in an explosion in Treforest says his battle to start again has been harder than watching his business burn down.

Neil Adams wants to rebuild the gym but issues with his insurance have stopped him from beginning the work.

Speaking with ITV Wales, Mr Adams said: "For me, it was just completely devastating to see my four-and-a-half years worth of work, all my hard work just going up in flames.

"I've lost my livelihood, I gave my life to this business. I am looking to get it back up and running again but now, with the insurance company, it does feel like another battle.

"It feels harder than watching my business burn down with. we've got the insurance, we are covered.

Emergency services at the scene at Severn Road, Treforest Credit: @Jo_Reggelt/PA

"We don't want to be in this situation, that's why we pay for insurance - to turn to for guidance and support so we can get back up an running at the earliest opportunity but that just isn't the case with our insurance company."

South Wales Police declared a serious incident at Severn Road in Treforest on Wednesday, 13 December.

The explosion prompted a huge emergency service response with more than a dozen ambulances arriving at the scene and both Cwm Taf Morgannwg and Swansea Bay University Health Boards being placed on high alert.

Sadly, one person died in the fire. Danielle Evans, 40, was a "whirlwind of a woman who leaves a gaping hole in her family and friends’ hearts".

Her family described her as "an intelligent, caring and beautiful soul".

They continued: "The most important things to her were her husband, family, dogs and friends."

In the days following the tragedy, the community raised thousands of pounds to support the businesses affected by the fire.

A joint investigation is continuing to find out what caused the fire.

South Wales Police said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the incident and these inquiries are being carried out in partnership with relevant agencies."

The insurance adjusters dealing with the claim, Sedgwick, said: "Following this incident, the insured appointed public loss assessors to assist in the presentation and submission of the claim.

"We are in contact with their representatives and understand they have received the required claim documentation from their client.

"This is being collated and will be sent to us for review. Upon receipt, we will consider the information provided and progress the claim accordingly."

The Health and Safety Executive have confirmed they are providing both electrical and mechanical specialist inspector support in determining the reason for the explosion.

ITV Wales has asked Mr Adams' insurance provider for a response.

