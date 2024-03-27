Play Brightcove video

Wales manager Rob Page spoke after the penalty shoot-out showdown ended in defeat.

Rob Page insisted his "full focus" is on taking Wales forward after their Euro 2024 qualification dream was cut short by penalty shoot-out heartbreak on Tuesday night.

Daniel James missed the deciding spot-kick, meaning Wales were defeated 5-4 on penalties by Poland after a goalless draw at Cardiff City Stadium.

In the post-match press conference, Rob Page said that he was looking ahead to developing the young team despite the evening's bitter disappointment.

He said: "We've got games in June, we've got Nations League in autumn, and then the start of a World Cup qualifying campaign, so that's my full focus, on building on what we've already started."

Wales looked dejected following the penalty showdown. Credit: PA

He added: "We're in the transition period without some of the senior players that helped us achieve those Euros and World Cup qualification."

"So to be where we are right now is pleasing for me. One penalty kick away from a qualification. So we just continue to add youth, and competition for places, and build on how we're playing at the minute."

Page also offered his sympathy to James and praised his squad for their efforts throughout the qualifying campaign.

Page said: "We win or lose together so we all take responsibility." Credit: PA

He added: "It's a horrible way to go out and it is a cruel game. So really disappointed right now but really proud of the players."When asked about his future as Wales manager, Page said he believes the Football Association of Wales is on board with the "journey" the team is on.

“I’ve got a great relationship with Dave Adams, the technical director,” said boss Page.

“We’ve had our issues in the past, haven’t we? It’s been well documented. But everything’s fine. Everything’s great. I think they appreciate it.

Page also defended his decision to keep Aaron Ramsey on the bench and not send on his skipper in the closing stages. Credit: PA

“The board, the chief exec, the president, I think they see the journey we’re on and what we’re trying to do.

“In 12 months, from retirement of senior players to introducing younger players and being one kick away from qualification. I think they see the work we’re doing and the supporters do too.”

