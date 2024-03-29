Easter travel: Millions expected to travel for bank holiday weekend getaway

Motorists in Wales are being urged to plan ahead if they're traveling for an Easter getaway. The RAC says avoid peak times with many journeys expected to take longer than usual.

The RAC says 2.6 million cars will take to the roads on Good Friday and warned train passengers to expect train disruption.

Cardiff Queen Street station will be closed between Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1 for works on the South Wales Metro transformation.

Euston Station in also London is shut between Friday and Easter Monday.

For those travelling on roads in Wales, the worst times to leave for a getaway are 12.30pm on Good Friday when the RAC says journeys on the M4 eastbound from Swansea to Cardiff are expected to take 42 minutes - 12 minutes longer than usual.

The worst times to travel back, however, are Friday, 5 April and Friday, 12 April, the RAC has said.

Worst times to leave:

Thursday, 28 March at 5:15pm when journeys on the M4 westbound from Cardiff to Swansea are expected to take 43 minutes, 13 minutes longer than usual

Friday, 29 March at 12:30pm when journeys on the M4 eastbound from Swansea to Cardiff are expected to take 42 minutes, 12 minutes longer than usual

Worst times to return:

Friday, 5 April at 1:30pm when journeys on the M4 westbound from Swansea to Cardiff are expected to take 46 minutes, 10 minutes longer than usual

Friday, 12 April at 5:45pm when journeys on the M4 eastbound from Cardiff to Swansea are expected to take 57 minutes, 21 minutes longer than usual

Rod Dennis, spokesperson for the RAC, told ITV Wales: "Traffic will build in the course of those days.

"The message to drivers is to get away as early as you possibly can, or to delay your journey until later into the afternoon if that's an option."

