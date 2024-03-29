The opening of a new cancer centre in Cardiff has been delayed until 2027.

It was initially hoped that Velindre Cancer Centre would open in the city in 2024, however, it has now been pushed back three years.

The current Velindre Cancer Centre is more than 68 years old and serves the 1.7 million patient population of southeast Wales and others further afield.

It delivers a range of non-surgical tertiary cancer services for the region in partnership with Aneurin Bevan, Cardiff and Vale and Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Boards and Powys Teaching Health Board.

Over the years since plans were approved, campaigners have voiced their concerns over how the construction of the new centre will affect the Northern Meadows in the Whitchurch area of the city.

Campaigners have staged several protests in recent years, with two people being arrested in 2021 as workers began clearing vegetation on the site.

Protesters occupied the land as work began at the site as they believe it represents some of Cardiff's last remaining green meadows and ancient woodland.

The new centre promises to deliver "a vital world-class facility" and was expected to open its doors to its first patients this year.

The new centre is hoped to overlook a garden once complete Credit: White Arkitekter

However, the Velindre Trust has confirmed that the opening is now scheduled for 2027.

The trust said it had reached a "significant milestone" in reaching an agreement with the Acorn consortium to design, build and maintain the new centre.

Velindre University NHS Trust Chief Executive Steve Ham said: "This marks a major milestone in the project to build our much-needed new cancer centre. We are proud of the work our staff do day in, day out to treat, care and support patients from all over southeast Wales.

Plans for the new cancer centre Credit: White Arkitekter

"Now, we will build a world-class NHS facility that will support our staff to deliver care of the highest standard for cancer patients across southeast Wales and beyond.

"It will be an inspiring workplace for our dedicated staff to thrive and support internationally renowned cancer research and collaboration across the region. The new centre will be a long-lasting feature of the wider NHS Wales estate and create a benchmark for environmental sustainability.”

Project Director David Powell added: “I want to thank all our incredibly dedicated staff for their contributions in getting us to this pivotal milestone.

"The exciting next stage of our project will build on years of hard work and we’re excited to share the journey with staff, patients and everyone in our community."

The new centre is being funded through a Mutual Investment Model, a Welsh Government designed model to finance major capital projects to improve public services in Wales.

