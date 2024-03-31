The number of motorbike riders who have been killed or seriously injured has risen by more than 24% in the last three years, according to police.

The north Wales force says it has stepped up patrols in a campaign to promote rider safety on high risk routes.

The initiative comes as nearly 90 motorcyclists were killed or seriously injured in 2023.

Drivers in cars and vans are also being asked to pay particular attention to motorbikes during their journeys over the spring and summer months.

Chief Inspector Caroline Mullen-Hurst of North Wales Police’ Operational Support Services said: “Reducing casualties on our roads remains one of our top priorities. We will focus our enforcement in an attempt to reduce any further casualties and collisions by adopting a zero-tolerance approach.

“We look at all motorists as part of the Op Darwen campaign, however during the spring and summer months, increased focus is given to motorcycle safety as larger numbers of motorcyclists take their bikes out to take advantage of the good weather and fantastic scenery we have here in north Wales.

“We want people to enjoy travelling on some great roads here in north Wales but not at the expense of other road users.

We want everybody to ride and drive safely and responsibly. Whilst the vast majority of motorists ride or drive appropriately, we’ll continue to focus on, with a view to prosecution, those that ride or drive dangerously, at excess speed, overtake on solid white lines or commit any other road traffic offences. This includes the use of small number plates and illegal visors.

“We, as the police, want everyone to enjoy the roads of North Wales as they become busier and are shared between all different types of road users."

