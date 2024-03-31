Play Brightcove video

The Archbishop of Wales has described the importance of taking time out from the busyness of life to find "inner rest".

In his Easter message, Andrew John also called on politicians to "craft a vision for society which is fairer".

"Westminster should not cloud the need for transformation within all our communities in Wales", he added.

Importantly, he answered the question on everyone's lips: when is the right time to eat your Easter eggs?

"You should eat them before, during and after", he told ITV Wales' Rob Shelley.

"There are lots of things to say about Easter", said the archbishop.

He continued, describing the importance of places of worship, "Perhaps one of the most important is that there are going to be places that will offer a different kind of rest, not just time out from the busyness, but the inner rest."

"I hope that when people come here as well as getting that quiet and being inspired by the beauty of the architecture, they take some of it with them.

"I hope some of that joy and that sense of there being something bigger and better goes with them and just dissipate into all of the busyness of the life."

Most Reverend Andrew John also paid tribute to people who "show their faith in a selfless, gentle, sometimes unseen, unassuming quiet way which goes unrecognised - which makes life a little bit better.

"I just want to say thank you for putting faith into practice", he said.

In his easter message, he also praised the "good deeds" of volunteers throughout the cost of living crisis, adding, " I’ve been struck by the extraordinary efforts of so many this year who make a difference in their communities."

"What lifts us above the mentality of living for ourselves alone is an experience of selfless love", he concluded.

