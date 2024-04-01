Rail passengers are facing bank holiday chaos on trains across South Wales due to an ongoing incident on the mainline.

All services between Cardiff and Carmarthen are suspended due to a signalling fault from an electrical issue - believed to have been caused by a cable theft.

National Rail says it anticipates major disruption will continue until the end of the day.

Both Great Western Railway and Transport for Wales are unable to run services between Cardiff and Carmarthen and on the Heart of Wales line between Swansea and Shrewsbury.

Services on the Maesteg line and Vale of Glamorgan line are also affected.

Services on the Marches line through Shrewsbury are also expected to be very busy today

Both GWR and Transport For Wales is warning passengers there is extremely limited replacement road transport available and a result is warning passengers not to travel.

A spokesperson says tickets purchased for Monday 1 April will be valid for travel on Tuesday 2 April and customers are encouraged to travel tomorrow if possible.

