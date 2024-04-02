Sin bins to be introduced in Welsh grassroots football from next season

Sin bins will be introduced in Welsh grassroots football from next season, it has been announced.

The new rules will apply to both the senior and youth games later this year following a unanimous decision by the Football Association of Wales' (FAW) Community Game Board.

Sin bins - formally called Temporary Dismissals - will only apply to offences involving dissent, with players set to be shown a yellow card which will see them leave the pitch for a minimum of 10 minutes.

Abuse of match officials is an issue across all levels of the game. Credit: PA Images

The clamp down on dissent follows trials in six grassroots competitions this season, which saw offences reduced by slightly more than a third.

Red cards for offensive, insulting or abusive language also reduced by 32%, according to the FAW.

The tighter regulations will not be introduced in junior grassroots football, although trials will be carried out to see whether the change should be made there too.

Training on sin bins will be offered to players, referees and coaches, as well as leagues and clubs.

FAW CEO Noel Mooney said: “Introducing Temporary Dismissals is a significant step on our journey to making football the most inclusive, accessible and successful sport in Cymru. That means creating safe and enjoyable environments for all participants in football, including match officials.”

Welsh football is following the example of rugby. Credit: PA Images

Mark Adams, chairman of the FAW Community Game Board, said it aims to reduce "dissent and abuse towards match officials," with Welsh grassroots football growing "at an incredible rate."

Mr Adams said he hopes the tougher rules will cause "an increase in the number of Referees available to help football participation grow," with dissent and abuse "a key reason" officials are leaving the game.

