Three people have been arrested the deaths of six inmates at a prison in Bridgend.

Six prisoners died at Parc Prison between 27 February and 19 March.

South Wales Police have confirmed that three arrests have been made, though note that no arrests are in connection to the drug deaths and these arrests are for a separate investigation.

A 40-year-old man from Birmingham and a 34-year-old woman from Penylan in Cardiff were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs and money laundering. Both have been released under investigation.

A 34-year-old man from Penylan in Cardiff was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

He was released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

A statement from South Wales Police read: "On Thursday March 21 two people, a 40-year-old man from Birmingham and a 34-year-old woman from Penylan, Cardiff, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs and money laundering. They have both been released under investigation.

"A 34-year-old man, also from Penylan in Cardiff, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs. He is now on conditional bail pending further enquiries."

