Principality Stadium announce opening date of new rooftop attraction

Cardiff's Principality Stadium has announced its new rooftop attraction will open later this month.

Scale will blend "adrenaline and panoramic views in a bid to attract a broader audience to the home of Welsh rugby".

The rooftop attraction, created in a partnership between the Principality Stadium and experts Wire & Sky, will open to the public on Monday, 29 April.

The attractions include a "crow's nest", which will sit 60m above the stadium floor, and a zip line which will send visitors soaring across the roof canopy.

SCALE will open for members of the public at the end of April. Credit: The Principality Stadium

In a statement, Welsh Rugby Union CEO Abi Tierney said: "We are thrilled to announce the opening of Scale in line with Principality Stadium’s 25-year anniversary.

"Our rooftop attraction in the heart of Wales merges the excitement of adventure sports with the rich heritage of our iconic stadium."Priority bookings open on Wednesday, 3 April, for those who have bought vouchers.

Scale general manger Claire Jenkins said: "This new attraction showcases the beauty of Cardiff and our world-class venue from a unique vantage point."She added: “Whether you want to experience the adrenaline rush of zip lining across the roof and abseiling back down to base camp, or simply want to head to the viewing platform and take in the breath-taking views, Scale offers a variety of ways to tailor and enjoy the experience."Public bookings for Scale will go live on Thursday, 4 April.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...