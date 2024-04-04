Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Dean Thomas Welch spoke to Gordon Walker, the chair of Swansea Canal Society.

A canal lock in Swansea buried for decades has been unearthed by a group of volunteers.

Swansea Canal Society is working to restore a stretch of waterway at Clydach. The lock filled in by the local council in 1976 is close to being restored to its former glory.

Gordon Walker, Chair of Swansea Canal Society said "he never thought they'd make it this far."

He said: "We never thought we'd get this far in the short space of time. It's only taken us three years to excavate this area. Hopefully by next March, we'll have a working lock.

Swansea Canal Society is working to restore a stretch of waterway at Clydach. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"Back in 1976, West Glamorgan county council filled the lock in and the engineer at the time John Evans used his presence of mind to cap it.

"So, the work isn't that bad and what we found is the lock. He had said that two thirds of the lock is intact and what we've dug out so far is that."

He added: "In 1798 it was used in bringing coal down the valley to the Copperopolis [Swansea] and it was also bringing clay up to the potteries and timber to the upper Swansea valley. The villages around this area were built around the canal.

"Well it's just good for the area, we've actually secured the route into Swansea.

"Swansea Council has been excellent with us. Well it is marvellous, I've achieved something in my life span and this is a big thing for the area."

