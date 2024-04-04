Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Rural Affairs Correspondent Hannah Thomas went to meet Jamie.

With spring lambs in the fields, daffodils blooming and an abundance of other wildlife on show, spring in Wales leaves photographers spoilt for choice.

However, few come younger - or more talented - than eight-year-old Jamie Smart from Builth Wells, who has just won her biggest award so far.

She has now picked up the Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award, adding to her already impressive collection.

Jamie said she tries to tell a story through her images. Credit: ITV Wales

Explaining her passion for photography, Jamie said: "I really love showing a different side of wildlife that the naked eye can't really see."

She added: "I do a bit of macro photography as well, so taking pictures of bugs and bees and all sorts, but I love to show a story in the image."

Jamie's ambition is to become a professional wildlife photographer and she is certainly off to a fantastic start, capturing images in the mid-Wales countryside.

Previous photos of a windswept horse and a turkey are amongst those which have won Jamie multiple awards, with another of a dragonfly being highly commended.

Explaining his daughter's achievements, proud dad James said she became the youngest person ever to win at the RSPCA photographer awards, as well as winning a host of other competitions.

This photo of a turkey, taken by Jamie previously, won numerous awards. Credit: Jamie Smart

He added "words can't describe" how proud he is.

Jamie said she picks up her camera and heads outdoors as soon as the sun starts shining and is hoping to snap plenty of other award-winning shots this summer.

