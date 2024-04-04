Man who stabbed pregnant woman in Aberfan admits attempted murder

A 29-year-old man has admitted the attempted murder of a pregnant woman in Aberfan.

Daniel Popescu, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to attempted murder following the attack in Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil, on December 5, 2023.

The village of Aberfan was brought to a standstill due to the incident, with emergency services called to the scene around 9.10am and schools going into lockdown as armed police searched for the knifeman.

The woman suffered at least five stab wounds during the assault, and was under police guard while receiving treatment in hospital. She was discharged in the days after the attack.

Popescu appeared in Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday, 4 April, where he also admitted a stalking offence.

The court heard that between October 25, 2023, and December 6, 2023, the defendant followed the woman, called her from withheld numbers, filmed her and placed the footage on TikTok, and sat outside her home.

The defendant denied a further charge of intimidation of a witness. Prosecutor John Hipkins KC said he did not wish to proceed with a trial in respect of this count, which he asked to lie on file.

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, remanded Popescu in custody until his sentencing on May 28. She warned the defendant that only an immediate custodial sentence would be appropriate in his case.

