New technology used by WRU to assess menstrual cycle's impact on concussion

ITV Wales' Marina Jenkins reports.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is using a brand new technique during the Women's Six Nations to assess the impact a player's periods can have when they suffer a concussion.

It is the first time ever that data on head injuries and menstrual cycles has been viewed side-by-side, with the hope it will improve the way players are treated.

The technique, which is being used by the union's strength and conditioning team, has never been used before outside of research studies.

It also allows concussion data to be captured more frequently and analysed faster, according to the WRU.

Players are now able to track their concussion symptoms, as well as overall wellbeing and menstrual cycle through the PLAYER.connect app. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Previous research has suggested hormone variation may lead women to suffer a higher rate of concussions, as well as having more severe and prolonged symptoms than men.

The University of Birmingham said changes in hormone levels during the menstrual cycle play a key role.

Jo Perkins, Head Physio of the WRU women's squad, said: "Through a menstrual cycle there's a fluctuation of Estrogen and Progesterone and with that can give a variety of symptoms throughout a cycle.

"In terms of concussion, there's potentially some research that suggests if a player is concussed in the luteal phase, the later phase after ovulation, that symptoms may be more prolonged, and more severe in some athletes."

She added: "There's also some evidence that suggests it can disrupt a cycle, cause an irregular cycle or miss a cycle. I think it's important that we as a medical team understand that."

Over the past year, players have been using the application PLAYER.Connect to track their wellbeing.

A new feature on the app will also allow them to track concussion symptoms.

John Mulcahy, PLAYER.Connect Performance Consultant said: "We're tracking twenty-four symptoms here, as well as then asking them to give an overview on how they feel.

"Think about a players life day to day, it's very cognitive, so if mentally we can make sure that their recovery is tracked, it can make that part easier."

Wales Women's Captain, Hannah Jones, has been using the app to log her menstrual cycle.

She said: "Once you gather up that information, you understand the different phases. In phase two, for myself, I can really push myself in the gym and I feel good. During phase three, I pick up illness and I don't sleep very well."

Wales Women's Captain Hannah Jones said she has been using the app for the past year. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

By logging her symptoms, Hannah says they have now been able to put a plan in place which best suits her cycle.

"During phase three, I increase my carbs, maybe in the gym I'll ease off a little bit and make sure rest and recovery is key so I don't pick up colds and flus."

Head coach, Ioan Cunningham, said the information gathered every day through this technology has allowed them as a team to adapt players' training plans.

He said: "The players' health is far more important than a single game, so if a player needs an extra week, they will have an extra week."

