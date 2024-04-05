All businesses, charities and public sector organisations across Wales will be legally required to sort their waste for recycling from this weekend.

It means it will be against the law for a wide range of premises - from pharmacies to prisons - to avoid using the system put in place by the Welsh Government.

The aim is to keep materials in use for as long as possible.

When will the changes come into place?

The new w orkplace recycling regulations in Wales come into force from 6 April.

After this date, all businesses, charities, and public sector organisations anywhere in Wales must ensure relevant waste materials are collected separately and disposed of appropriately.

The Welsh Government has put the new system in place to improve recycling across commercial business.

What will need to be separated?

Food.

Paper and card.

Glass.

Metal, plastic and cartons.

Unsold textiles.

Unsold small waste electrical and electronic equipment (sWEEE).

Who do the changes apply and not apply to?

All workplaces (businesses, the public and third sector).

Those who collect the waste, or arrange for waste to be collected.

Those who collect, receive, keep, treat, or transport waste who will need to keep the waste separate from other types of waste or substances.

The only exceptions are NHS and private hospitals, which have an extra two years to comply with the regulations.

How will it be enforced?

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) will be responsible for overseeing the separation requirements for recycling materials and the ban on waste going to incineration and landfill is upheld.

Local Authorities in Wales will regulate the ban on food waste disposal in sewers from workplaces within their regions.

If businesses do not follow the new rules they could face unlimited fine.

The new law is part of the Welsh Government's target of the public sector producing net-zero emissions by 2030, with Wales becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

The Welsh Government said: "We want to improve the quality and quantity of recycling from workplaces.

This is an important step towards reaching zero waste, reducing our carbon emissions and tackling the climate emergency.

"We want to keep materials in use for as long as possible. With the costs of materials rising, keeping high quality materials in use will help our economy and support our supply chains.

For example, by avoiding landfill tax and creating job opportunities. We are already the best in the UK for domestic recycling and third best in the world."

