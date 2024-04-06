One of Wales' largest emergency departments currently has a 15-hour wait, with the health board urging patients with minor injuries to find treatment elsewhere.

Swansea Bay University Health Board said that Morriston Hospital faces "extreme" pressures, with "very high numbers of patients who are extremely unwell".

It comes after the hospital declared a "Black Alert" earlier this week - the highest level of escalation meaning it faces exceptional demand.

The health board has advised patients with only minor injuries - such as cuts, burns, sprains, strains, dislocations and broken bones - to go to the Minor Injury Unit (MIU) at Neath Port Talbot Hospital, which only has a 15-minute wait.

"We are seeing very high numbers of patients who are extremely unwell," the health board said.

"This follows similar demand at other hospitals along the M4 corridor in South Wales this week. Please use alternatives to the Emergency Department (A&E) whenever possible."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...