Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Wales reporter Mike Griffiths.

A barber from Cardiff has been sharing his experience of converting to Islam and fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Tom Sage said he was inspired to explore his faith after conversations with those around him.

"There was people who were Muslim in my college and that was my first time, my first entry and my first invite of this is what it's truly about." He explained.

He's been a barber since he was 16 years-old and has been building his own barber business since he was 19 years-old.

"My door to faith started through the barber shop because the barber shop is always a place for men to come and talk.

"It's just about having that intention and the determination to know that you're doing this for a higher purpose", said Tom.

"It was only after that when I starting having that time with muslims - cutting their hair, talking to them which made me realise 'wow, it's such a beautiful way of life'".

Tom's quest has taken him to places like Egypt and the holy city of Mecca. Along the way, he's also taught himself Arabic.

"Right now we're in the month of Ramadan so fasting is something I do and my brother also", said Tom.

"It's just about having that intention and the determination to know that you're doing this for a higher purpose."

Tom said he still has lots to learn about the religion, but it's the business he founded where he tries to put his values into practice each day.

"Something I really try to implement is just having a space where people can talk." He said.

"I try to emphasise clean conversation, talking positively, not bringing each other down and having a nice, friendly environment for people to come to."

"I still have always fitted my prayers in with my work. I try to give myself time, even if it's five minutes."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...