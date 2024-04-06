A scrap metal dealer who killed a man in a row over a moped is on the run from police.

Shaun Walker was sentenced to eight years in prison and four years on licence after he was found guilty of manslaughter in December 2013.

He is being sought by police after breaching his licence conditions.

Walker, who was 19 at the time, killed Barry Thomas, 45, after punching him “a number of times” in June 2013.

A trial at Newport Crown Court heard Walker had been “spurred on” by his colleague Calvin Wall.The court heard the three men had been socialising among mutual friends at the time of the attack on Methuen Road, Maindee, Newport, on 2 June 2013.

A dispute over a moped led to Walker headbutting Mr Thomas before following him up the street to continue the attack.

Mr Thomas died two days later of a “catastrophic haemorrhage to the brain”.

Walker, who is now 29, has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

Officers for Gwent Police are advising the public not to approach Walker if they see him, but to instead call 999.

