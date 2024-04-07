Sophie Ingle has stepped down as Wales' Captain.

Nine years after she first wore the captain's armband, she says it's the "right time" to pass it on.

She first stepped into the role in 2015, taking over from Jess Fishlock, Wales' most capped player.

The 32-year-old Chelsea midfielder led the side to victory over Croatia in their Euro 2025 qualifier on Friday.

It was Rhian Wilkinson's first match as manager, after Gemma Grainger left the side in January.

Cymru have not yet announced who will head up the side that travels to Kosovo on Tuesday.

