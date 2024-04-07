Play Brightcove video

Cardiff Council has honoured a man who saved City Hall from destruction when he tackled an incendiary bomb dropped on its roof during a German air raid during World War II.

In a daring act of bravery during a German bombing raid on February 2, 1941, 16-year-old Ronald Brignall, then a plumbing student, saved Cardiff's City Hall from destruction.

Scaling a drainpipe with sandbags in hand, Mr Brignall extinguished flames caused by an incendiary bomb. Despite local acclaim at the time, his heroism went officially unrecognised

Now, on his 100th birthday, Mr Brignall has received overdue recognition. The Lord Mayor of Cardiff, Cllr Bablin Molik, personally presented him with a special certificate, acknowledging his valour and preserving the events of that historic day.

Reflecting on his actions, Mr Brignall recalled his motivation to protect City Hall, stating: "I was only a teenager, and I didn't have any fear. I just wanted to make sure the bomb didn't do any damage."

Driven to contribute further to the war effort, Mr Brignall served as an official fire-watcher and later joined the RAF, participating in crucial operations like Operation Varsity in 1945.

Despite his remarkable courage, Mr Brignall's only concern at the time was a sore jaw and a ruined suit from carrying sandbags up the roof.

Ronald Brignall with his daughter Sue Whelan [right] and his son Ian Brignall [right].

Mr Brignall’s son Ian said: “He’s always been a modest man and rarely talked about his warrecord. We only knew of his heroics in Cardiff on that day because he’d kept some newspaper cuttings from the time."

He added: “Dad’s a little frail now, as you’d expect from someone who is 100, but I know he is thrilled to have this recognition and the certificate from the council. It’s a perfect present on his birthday.”

The Lord Mayor, Cllr Molik, called Mr Brignall "remarkable" and said: "I know this is a rather belated honour but it is no less heartfelt and I assured Mr Brignall and his family that the whole of Cardiff expresses its gratitude for the heroics he performed on that day in 1941.”

