Jess Fishlock to captain Wales on her 150th international outing

Jess Fishlock will captain Wales Women on what is set to be her 150th international outing, in a Euro 2025 qualifier against Kosovo on Tuesday, 9 April.

Wales' most-capped footballer Fishlock will take over the captain's armband from Sophie Ingle, who has announced her decision to step down as skipper following nine years in the role.

Wales are preparing for the second Women's Euro 2025 qualifier in Kosovo, which comes off the back of a thrilling 4-0 win over Croatia in Wrexham on Friday.

OL Reign player Fishlock said: "It's not really at the forefront of my brain, purely because we have a game and I need to be focused on that and make sure I put in a good performance, and more importantly that we get the win that we want.

"I'm sure after the game I'll be flooded with loads of emotions that I'll need to try and regulate.

"It's always hard to really live in these moments because you're always playing a game and focused on that. That is the reality of it. I need to be focused on this game and nothing else."

Head coach Rhian Wilkinson, who oversaw her first game in charge at the Racecourse last week, said of Fishlock's upcoming 150th outing: "We look at this iconic Welsh player - I say that genderless on purpose - who has always shown up for her country.

"T here's no one who wears the jersey more proudly and gives more to her country.

"T o do that 150 times, leaving everything you have on the field every time, is remarkable.

" It can't be overstated or understated - it's something I hope to talk about for a long time because she's deserving of it."

Jess Fishlock in action against Croatia Credit: PA

Wilkinson, who was announced as Gemma Grainger's successor in February, said she will not name a permanent captain "for the next little while".

She sad: "I think that is a big call and there are a lot of potential captains on this team - I could name so many. It's not to disrespect anyone, it's actually to respect the armband and take my time to make the correct decision."

Ingle, who announced her decision to step down two days after Wales' opening qualifier of their new campaign, said: "I just think it's the right time - not only for me, but for the team.

"The proudest thing I'll ever do in my career is play for my national team and obviously to captain it as well.

"I don't think it would be right for someone like me to keep it any longer now because I've had a good stint at it and I just want somebody else to get that experience of doing it."

Wales Women will take on Kosovo at 1pm BST on Tuesday, 9 April.

