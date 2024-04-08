A man has been taken to hospital after falling through collapsed scaffolding on a Cardiff road.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Albany Road at 9.13am on Monday, 8 April.

The 62-year-old man has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales.

Emergency services were called to Albany Road in Cardiff on Monday morning Credit: Media Wales

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "He has been taken to University of Wales Hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries."The road remains closed between the Arran Place and Claude Place junctions, and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.Cardiff Bus said that some services have also been diverted.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...