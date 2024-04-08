Wales' autumn rugby matches are moving to a subscription channel

Wales' autumn rugby matches will be broadcast live on TNT Sports this year, it has been announced.

The broadcaster confirmed on Monday morning it will show every match involving the home nations in November "exclusively", starting with England versus New Zealand on November 2.

Reports say talks are being held about S4C providing Welsh language coverage which would be free to air, although no deal has been finalised.

Wales are yet to announce their autumn fixtures, but games against South Africa, Australia and possibly Georgia are expected.

The November matches have been broadcast by Amazon Prime Video since 2020, with the Six Nations countries deciding to sell rights to their games collectively since 2019.

TNT Sports, which was formerly BT Sport, has a long-standing rugby tradition, showing English Premiership and European club matches. It costs from £20 to £30.99 per month depending on a customer's TV and internet set-up.

The Six Nations tournament will remain on ITV and BBC next year, with that deal expiring in 2025.

It is not a protected sporting tournament in the eyes of the UK Government, meaning the Six Nations unions can explore offers from both terrestrial and paid-for TV bidders.

The 2024 and 2025 autumn series will be the last in their current format, with a new 12-team global Nations Championship starting in 2026. Those games will be played during the existing July and Autumn international windows.

Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, said: "This year's Autumn Nations Series stands to be an unbelievable experience on and off the pitch, by bringing together fans from all over the world, to enjoy the best that international rugby has to offer.

" It is a significant moment to welcome TNT Sports into our broadcast family of international rugby for the first time given our commitment to deliver the best possible experience for fans."

Andrew Georgiou, president and managing director of UK & Ireland and WBD Sports Europe, said: "To bring the best of international rugby to our TNT Sports subscribers is hugely exciting and another important moment which demonstrates our premium sports rights offering in the UK and Ireland.

" The Autumn Nations Series gives rugby fans access to world-class battles between the northern and southern hemispheres and is one of the highlights in the rugby calendar.

" We are delighted to further extend our TNT Sports rugby portfolio for fans who already have plenty to look forward to for the rest of this season with Gallagher Premiership Rugby, European club rugby, Premiership Women’s Rugby and the HSBC SVNS Series."