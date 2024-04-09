Man, 87, injured trying to separate XL bully from another dog during attack

An 87-year-old man was injured while trying to separate an XL Bully and another dog during an attack.

Police were called to a report of a "dog dog-on-dog attack" at an address on the B4245 at around 11.50am on Monday, 8 April.

Officers attended, with armed police also deployed as a precaution, and a dog believed to be an XL bully was seized.

