Measles outbreak declared in Gwent as two new cases confirmed

A measles outbreak has been declared after two further cases of measles were confirmed in the Gwent area, bringing the overall total to four cases.

Public Health Wales (PHW) said it is working with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board to investigate the outbreak.

Measles spreads easily among those who are unvaccinated, especially in nurseries and schools.

Children who contract the disease can become very unwell. It can lead to hospitalisation and even death in some rare cases.

An outbreak was declared after it linked all four cases "through attendance at a healthcare setting on 21 March".

PHW is identifying contacts of the cases, and is providing their parents with advice on what action to take and information about the signs and symptoms of measles.

It added that both patients are receiving appropriate care.

Beverley Griggs, consultant in health protection for Public Health Wales and Chair of the multi-agency outbreak control team, said: "Measles is a highly infectious disease, and cases have been rising across the UK and Europe in recent months, so this development is not unexpected.

"As a result of having clear evidence of spread from the initial case, we have declared an outbreak of measles in the Gwent area.

"We are identifying contacts of all cases and will contact them to provide advice on symptoms and what action to take if they need to seek medical advice. Where contacts are unimmunised, we will also request withdrawal from nursery, education or other high risk settings. This is a routine public health action to help prevent further cases of measles in those who are most at risk.

"Parents who are concerned about their child’s health can check the symptoms at the NHS 111 website.

"If your child has a fever and a rash, it is really important that you telephone before arrival, or immediately notify staff on arrival at your GP surgery or other healthcare setting, so they can be promptly isolated and avoid any further transmission.”"

Measles can be prevented by the highly effective and safe MMR vaccine.

MMR is part of the Routine Childhood Immunisation Programme – with one dose offered when a child is one year old and another second dose at three years and four months.

