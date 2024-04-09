Play Brightcove video

Video footage shows how high winds battering Colwyn Bay and Kimmel Bay.

People are being advised to avoid the coast as Storm Pierrick brings heavy rain and high winds to Wales.

Natural Resources Wales issued six flood warnings for the north Wales coast as well as a series of flood alerts across the region on Tuesday, 9 April.

Heavy flooding was reported in the area of Capel Curig and Betws-y-Coed, Conwy.

Trees have fallen on roads in parts of Wales with gusts expected to reach 40-50mph widely. In exposed coasts in west Wales, 60 or 65mph gusts are forecast.

Fire crews have been busy across north Wales dealing with today's flooding incidents.

Natural Resources Wales has "strongly advised" people to stay away from the sea.

Natural Resources Wales has warned the impacts of coastal flooding could continue into Wednesday, 10 April.

A spokesman said: "We are urging people living near or visiting the Welsh coast to be prepared for coastal flooding impacts today and tomorrow.

"The warning comes as strong wind and large waves could cause a storm surge that could cause overtopping of defences in places.

"If you live near to, or are visiting a coastal area, please take extra care and keep a safe distance from coastal paths and promenades which may be affected by strong winds and spray.

"People are strongly advised to stay clear of promenades and sea fronts as they could be swept away by large waves or hit by debris."

