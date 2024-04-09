Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Cymru Wales reporter Issa Farfour.

A volunteer from Wales has raised more than £14,000 to help displaced Palestinians as the humanitarian crisis continues to worsen in the region.

The people living through the Israel-Gaza war are suffering every day six months on from the start of the conflict.

Thousands of people have either been displaced or killed, while calls for a ceasefire continue.

Wanting to "get up and help" those in need, Aimee flew to Egypt to help deliver cash aid to families from Gaza who have crossed into the country for safety.

She set up a GoFundMe page - Cwtches to Gaza - which has raised more than £14,000 to help those in need.

“It is the most intense thing I've ever done, it's definitely life changing," she said.

"I've never seen the depth of poverty that I've witnessed here.

"I didn't even know people lived the way I've seen people live and the pain that they've gone through and their stories.

"It humbles you. I feel honoured to have been able to help these people”.

Aimee flew to Egypt to help deliver cash aid to families from Gaza who have crossed into the country for safety.

She continued: “I think it made a big difference to those few families that we saw, we provided medical care, we provided the last two sessions of chemotherapy for a woman.

"We provided eight sessions of vascular injections for a lady that was struggling to work due to the veins in her legs. We got mattresses for a family of eight that were sleeping on the floor with blankets and those are things that will last a long time after we're gone.

"We helped with rent and food for most families and some costs of medication.”

Aimee added that helping those she met was "an honour".

"The people we've met are the most generous, loving souls, and they've been through hell," she added. "And it is an honour being able to support them."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...