Wales Women will next face Ukraine in their quest to qualify for the 2025 Women's Euros, following today’s 6-0 win against Kosovo.

Goals from Rachel Rowe, Kayleigh Barton, Ffion Morgan and Elise Hughes saw Wales build on their flying start to the qualifiers.

Jess Fishlock, who became the first player to earn 150 caps for Wales, provided two assists and captained her side to a comfortable victory.

Wales will take confidence from the win as they look forward to their next match against Ukraine. The two teams are separated by just two places in the world rankings.

Wales' match against Kosovo marked Jess Fishlock's 150th international outing. Credit: PA Images

The game will take place on Friday, 31 May, at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli. Rhian Wilkinson’s side will hope home support gives them the edge.

Reacting after the game, former Wales captain Laura McAllister said: "We're ever so close now [to qualifying for the Euros]."

She added: "We came within a whisker of qualifying for the last world cup and I think we're probably in the strongest position we could be in terms of qualifying for the next Euros."

Former Wales captain Laura McAllister said Wales now have their best chance ever of qualifying for a major tournament.

Wales will play each team in their group home and away between April and July with the aim of qualifying for their first major tournament.

Their group in League B includes Croatia, Ukraine and Kosovo. The top three teams in the group will go through to the qualifying play-offs.

Just last week, more than 4,000 fans in Wrexham watched Sophie Ingle lead Wales to a 4-0 victory over Croatia in her final game as captain and the first game of the campaign.

Wales will play Ukraine again on Tuesday, 4 June, before facing Croatia away and Kosovo at home in mid-July.

The 2025 Women's Euros will be held in Switzerland next summer.

Wales' remaining 2025 Women's Euro fixtures:

Home vs Ukraine (Friday 31 May)

Away vs Ukraine (Tuesday 4 June)

Away vs Croatia (Friday 12 July)

Home vs Kosovo (Tuesday 16 July)

All kick-off times are yet to be confirmed.

