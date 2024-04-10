An independent review into historical claims of child abuse on Caldey Island has been commissioned.

It follows the appointment of Father Jan Rossey as new superior at Caldey Island Cistercian Abbey who says he is "committed to fostering openness and transparency within the monastery".

Kevin O’Connell came forward to say he was sexually abused in the 1960s and 70s by Cistercian Order monks who lived on the island off the coast of Pembrokeshire.

Kevin has also claimed he was trafficked to Surrey and Sussex where he fell prey to other paedophiles.

He joined over 20 survivors who came forward in recent years to talk about the abuse they suffered at the hands of the monks.

Dyfed-Powys Police said they received the complaint on April 11, 2019 and that enquiries were made to identify the suspect, however, the man died two days after the report was made.

Today in a statement, Father Jan said:

"In common with many other organisations, Caldey Abbey has, in the past, received disclosures and allegations involving members of the monastic community about their behaviour towards children.

"We take these allegations very seriously and, in order to uphold our commitment to safeguarding, we have commissioned a leading independent safeguarding consultant, Jan Pickles OBE, to conduct a thorough review.

"This review is about taking responsibility, learning from the past, and building a safe environment for everyone.

It was also confirmed the former deputy children's commissioner for Wales, Maria Battle has been appointed safeguarding lead as they prepare to welcome visitors back to the island

The conclusions of the review will be made public after completion.

