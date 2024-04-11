Police have named a father-of-seven as the victim of a suspected murder in Cardiff.

Colin Richards, 48, from Grangetown, died in Ely on Sunday, 7 April.

Emergency services responded to reports of an incident in the Heol-Y-Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau shortly before 11.30pm, and a murder investigation was subsequently launched.

An incident room has been set up at Cardiff Central Police Station and detectives are appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

In a tribute released via South Wales Police, Mr Richards' family said: "Colin was a much-loved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and an all-round family man.

"He leaves behind seven children who will miss him greatly as he was very active in their lives.

"Though the loss is deep, the power of love and friendship will always stay alive. He will always be in our minds and forever in our hearts."

Three women, two aged 43 and one aged 28, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation.

Detective Superintendent Darren George, of the force's major crime team, said: "Extensive enquiries are continuing as we establish the tragic events which took place on Sunday night.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Colin Richards.

"Police cordons are still in place, and I would like to thank the community for their continued support and understanding while we progress the investigation.

"We are appealing for anyone who would have been in the Heol y Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau between 11pm and midnight on Sunday night to please come forward with information no matter how insignificant they may feel it is."

