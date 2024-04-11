Steel union to announce if strike action will go ahead in Port Talbot

One of the biggest unions representing steelworkers is expected to announce if strike action will go ahead at the Tata Steel plant, in Port Talbot.

The Unite union says that plans to close the steelworks' two blast furnaces, which will cost more than 2,000 jobs, were "incomprehensible".

It opened balloting for industrial action 1 March, urging its 1,500 members to "vote yes for action".

However, the Indian conglomerate has threatened to reduce its 'favourable redundancy package' if steelworkers walk out.

Unions have said they are "prepared to fight" Tata Steel's plans for a greener future. Credit: PA Images

The ballot result from Unite is expected on Thursday afternoon, 11 April. It will be the first result of three main union ballots.

The Community Union will open a ballot to its members on Thursday, 11. The GMB union started its ballot on 4 April.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Tata is planning to deal an absolutely devastating blow to Port Talbot and Llanwern that will spread destruction across the Welsh economy and risk national security.

“Now is the time for the steelworkers of Port Talbot and Llanwern to fight for their communities and vote yes to industrial action."

However, Tata Steel argue that their decision to make redundancies is vital to keeping the business afloat and transitioning to a greener way of working.

