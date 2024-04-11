Steelworkers have voted to strike in protest at planned job losses at Tata's site in Port Talbot.

Unite said around 1,500 of its members based in Port Talbot and Llanwern in south Wales have backed industrial action “decisively”.

It comes as another two unions representing steelworkers – Community and GMB – are in the process of balloting their members for industrial action. The results of those ballots are expected in the coming weeks.

The unions are fighting Tata’s plans to shut down both blast furnaces at its Port Talbot site and replace them with an electric arc furnace, which is said to be greener but less labour-intensive.

Unite said it will be the first time in more than 40 years that Port Talbot steelworkers go on strike.

Unite said Tata has other choices after the union secured a commitment from Labour that it will invest £3 billion in UK steel, compared with the £500 million pledged by the current Government.

The Community union, which says it represents "the vast majority of workers impacted by Tata’s decarbonisation plans," launched its own ballot for industrial action at Tata Steel UK on Thursday, 11 April, which will run for a month.Meanwhile, the GMB union is in the process of balloting its members at the Port Talbot and Llanwern sites.

This story is being updated, more follows.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…