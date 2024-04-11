Wales make four changes ahead of Ireland Women's Six Nations must-win

Wales have made four changes to their team to face Ireland on Saturday in the Women’s Six Nations.

Ioan Cunningham’s side are looking for their first win of the campaign after narrowly losing to Scotland in their opening match, which was followed by a heavy 46-10 defeat against England.

The meeting with the Irish has now become a must-win for Wales, with fixtures against France and Italy to follow.

Wales are currently bottom of this year's championship table, but a bonus-point win in Cork could potentially see the side rise to third by the end of the weekend.

Keira Bevan returns to the starting line-up at scrum-half after being resigned to the bench against England, while winger Jasmine Joyce returns following a late withdrawal last time out.

Flanker Alisha Butchers and prop Sisilia Tuipulotu return to the starting side.

Wales lost to Scotland at home during their Women's Six Nations clash in March Credit: PA

Ireland have also opened this year’s competition with two defeats against France and Italy. They were awarded the wooden spoon in last year’s competition after failing to win a single match.

The clash will take place at Virgin Media Park in Cork on Saturday, 13 April, with kick-off at 4.45pm.

Wales last played Ireland in last year's Six Nations, when the women in red secured a comfortable 31-5 win at Cardiff Arms Park.

But with five losses in a row, the pressure is on for Wales to reverse their fortunes.

Wales head coach Cunningham said: "We have put the fallow week to good use and had a thorough debrief of where we are after the first two games in this Six Nations campaign.

"The focus has been on putting the hard work in and looking at the good things we have done and what we need to tighten up on against Ireland in Cork.

"We produced an impressive performance against England, and we just need to be more clinical and finish of what we are creating in games."

Wales: 15. Jenny Hesketh, 14. Jasmine Joyce, 13. Hannah Jones (capt), 12. Kerin Lake, 11. Carys Cox, 10. Lleucu George, 9. Keira Bevan; 1. Gwenllian Pyrs, 2. Carys Phillips, 3. Sisilia Tuipulotu, 4. Abbie Fleming, 5. Georgia Evans, 6. Alisha Butchers, 7. Alex Callender (vice-capt), 8. Bethan Lewis.

Replacements: 16. Molly Reardon, 17. Abbey Constable, 18. Donna Rose, 19. Natalia John, 20. Gwennan Hopkins, 21. Sian Jones, 22. Kayleigh Powell, 23. Courtney Keight.

