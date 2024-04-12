An officer from South Wales Police has been officially dismissed after he was found to have flashed his police badge before inappropriately touching three women on a night out.

Nick Bellamy, a senior officer at the force, touched the inner thigh of one woman, the breast of another, and the bottom of a third.

He remarked to one of his victims, "you've got nice chunky legs".

The assaults were captured on the CCTV at the venue and was shown to a misconduct panel, who decided to dismiss the officer.

The harassment happened during a drinking session where Bellamy was out socialising with colleagues.The panel heard how the former Detective Inspector approached the first woman - referred to as Miss A - who was out with her friends.

Miss A told the panel that Bellamy showed her his police badge before sitting down and unexpectedly placing his hand on her right thigh.

She said he began "stroking the inside of it with his hand", leaving her shocked and not knowing what to do.

Later in the evening Bellamy approached Miss A again. When he said she had "nice chunky legs" she walked away.

She said she told a female colleague of Bellamy what had happened but allegedly received the reply: "Just ignore him, he's like that all the time."

At another point in the night Bellamy was sitting next to another woman, referred to as Miss B.

The panel heard Bellamy "kept putting his arm around her", touching her hand, knee, thigh and left breast, all within a minute or two of meeting her.

There was also sexual touching of Miss C, who was sitting next to Bellamy when he leaned in and moved his hand onto her lower arm, then her shoulder, and then her buttocks, before she leaned away and he moved his hand back to the seat.

The three victims eventually left the pub because they wanted to get away from Bellamy, said Miss A.

Bellamy said he was "pretty much horrified" by his behaviour, which "didn’t truly reflect [his] values". Credit: Media Wales

Bellamy admitted having seven or eight pints as well as white wine before he arrived at the bar.

He said he did not remember much of what happened at the bar and although he “spent some time in the company" of Miss C he had “no recollection of interacting” with Miss A or Miss B.

He added he was "pretty much horrified" by his behaviour, which "didn’t truly reflect my values", but insisted he was trying to be "friendly". He denied his actions were sexual or predatory.

Asked about saying Miss A had “nice chunky legs” Bellamy replied: "If I did say that I’m hugely sorry and embarrassed and regretful for saying that.”

He admitted misconduct but felt he was not guilty of gross misconduct as he claimed there was no sexual motivation behind his actions.A bundle of references praised Bellamy's character and his distinguished career.

But John Beggs KC, representing the force's professional standards department, told the panel: "This is not a case of whether DI Bellamy is a good police officer — he clearly is. This is also not a case of whether he is a bad person — he is clearly not."

The barrister said the footage made clear that Bellamy had carried out "a succession of unhappy acts" which "went beyond 'leaning in'."Bellamy's barrister Kevin Baumber described his client as having been "a fool, not a threat".

He said Bellamy was a good person who had made "a one-off error" and should be allowed to keep his job.

But the panel chairman Andrew Clemes said the detective had shown a "low level" of insight into his own actions despite "some remorse".

The panel found Bellamy committed gross conduct through unwanted sexual touching and harassment in which he "targeted three young females" who had gone out to enjoy themselves.Mr Clemes added: "There was abuse of these young women. Members of the public would be offended and surprised if the officer was not held to account."

The panel ordered the detective should be dismissed without notice and placed on the College of Policing barred list.

