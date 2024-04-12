Former Llandudno sub-postmaster, Alan Bates, has been presented with a special award at a ceremony to recognise the extraordinary contributions of Welsh people.

The campaigner was acknowledged at the special event for leading the movement to uncover the Post Office Horizon IT scandal.

Among other winners were the Windrush Cymru Elders, who also received a First Minister’s Special Award for their work to promote understanding of ethnic minority concerns.

The ceremony, which was hosted by the First Minister, is now in its eleventh year.

Mark Drakeford accompanied the new First Minister in awarding the Windrush Cymru Elders a special award. Credit: Welsh Government

Explorer Scout, Callum Smith was also recognised in the ceremony for his bravery, after he saved a man who was about to take his own life.

The young scout from Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was walking over a footbridge when he saw the man in distress.

Without any training, he built up a rapport with the man before grabbing hold of him until the police arrived.

The award judges said Callum had "demonstrated outstanding bravery which resulted in saving a life".

Callum Smith was awarded an award for bravery after he saved the life of a man whilst he was out for a walk. Credit: Welsh Government

Speaking at the ceremony at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, First Minister, Vaughan Gething said: "What a wonderful way to start my time as Prif Weinidog – meeting this wonderful group of incredibly talented and courageous people.

"Each and every year, the St David Awards shine a spotlight on some of the most brilliant and brave from all over the country and are a chance to show the rest of the UK what Wales is made of.

"This year’s awards, my first as First Minister, will always be particularly special to me, and all this year’s finalists are truly inspirational.

"We are very lucky to have them living and working here, and it’s been a privilege to celebrate their contribution to Welsh life."

