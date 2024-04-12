Wrexham AFC could secure a place in League One this weekend.

This would be the first back-to-back promotion in the club's 159-year history, following their success in the National League last year.

If Wrexham take all three points against bottom-place Forest Green Rovers on Saturday 13 April, they could guarantee League One football at the Racecourse next season - as long as the weekend's other fixtures go their way.

Phil Parkinson's side need MK Dons to drop points at home to Mansfield Town and Barrow to fail to overcome Gillingham away, to gain promotion.

To secure automatic promotion without relying on other teams' fixtures, Wrexham need to earn five points from their final three games.

Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will have the magic number of 84 points firmly in their minds.

Wrexham play Forest Green Rovers at STōK Cae Ras on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Forest Green Rovers sit at the bottom of League Two, with only one win their last five games.

The last time the two sides met, Wrexham managed to a rescue a point after a penalty in extra time.

Wrexham's remaining League Two fixtures:

Home vs Forest Green Rovers (Saturday 13 April)

Away vs Crewe Alexandra (Saturday 20 April)

Home vs Stockport County (Saturday 28 April)

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...