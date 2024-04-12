Thousands more people in Wales took part in birdwatching this year, according to new data from bird charity the RSPB.

More than 29,000 people across Wales have joined in the world’s largest garden wildlife survey, counting more than half a million birds during this year’s RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch.

There were 3,000 more people taking part in birdwatching this year in Wales compared to last year's 26,206.

Top of the list and most the most spotted bird in Welsh gardens was the House Sparrow. Coming in second was then the Blue Tit, followed by the Starling.

Over 29,495 people across Wales took part in counting 560,978 birds this year.

RSPB Cymru Director, Alun Prichard said: "The Big Garden Birdwatch shows how often birds of all kinds frequent our gardens and green spaces – and we are delighted by the rise in numbers of people that gave their local garden birds a helping hand in this year’s birdwatch.

"So, from nest boxes to nibbles - let’s all do our bit now to accommodate them and get others involved - and let’s surpass that 30,000 mark next year.

RSPB Cymru hopes to hit the 30k mark in 2025’s Birdwatch event. Credit: Andy Hay, RSPB

"With habitat loss being an issue across Wales in both urban and rural settings, RSPB Cymru is keen to emphasise how important it is to show our support to nesting birds this spring."

He added: "Nature is in decline - and gardens and community green spaces can both give a crucial lifeline for struggling species by providing a huge patchwork of potential homes for nature.

"When we say 'Giving Nature a Home', we mean it. Whether you live in a city or in the countryside, in a house with a garden or a high-rise flat – there’s something we can all do to help Wales’ nature."

The annual Big Garden Birdwatch is an event where people count the birds they see in their garden and took place this year at the end of January. People who do not have a garden are encouraged to count at their local park.

Since the event began in 1979, 12.1 million hours have been spent counting birds.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...