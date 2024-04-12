The candidates vying to become Police and Crime Commissioners at May's elections have been officially confirmed.

There are four positions available for the North Wales, Dyfed Powys, Gwent and South Wales Police forces.

On Thursday 2 May, you will be able to cast your vote for the candidate who you want to oversee the police force in your area.

There are candidates from Wales' four main political parties, but no Green, Independent or Reform representatives are standing.

What is the role of a Police and Crime Commissioner?

Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are democratic representatives responsible for overseeing the police.

They work with Chief Constables to hold them to account, set budgets and ensure cash is spent on the right things.

Ultimately, they are meant to be the voice of the public within our police forces.

PCCs do not have day-to-day responsibilities of the police and they are not involved in operational decisions.

Left to Right: Jeff Cuthbert (Gwent), Alun Michael (South Wales), Dafydd Llywelyn (Dyfed Powys) and Andy Dunbobbin (North Wales). Credit: Association of Police and Crime Commissioners

How do I vote?

In England, people will vote for their PCC on the same day as their local council. However here in Wales, local elections happen at a different time.

You can vote in person, via post or via a proxy. You must have registered to vote before 16 April.

This will be the first election in Wales that will require in person voters to show a form of photo ID before casting their vote.

The ID accepted at polling stations includes; a UK passport or driver's licence, a disabled person's Welsh concessionary travel card or an EU passport.

You can find a full list of accepted IDs on the Electoral Commission's website.

If you do not have photo ID you can apply for a free one from the UK Government here but you have to do so by 5pm on 24 April.

Full list of candidates

Gwent:

Labour - Jane Mudd

Conservatives - Hannah Jarvis

Plaid Cymru - Donna Cushing

Liberal Democrats - Mike Hamilton

South Wales:

Labour - Emma Wools

Conservatives - George Carroll

Plaid Cymru - Dennis Clarke

Liberal Democrats - Sam Bennett

North Wales:

Labour - Andy Dunbobbin

Conservatives - Brian Jones

Plaid Cymru - Ann Griffith

Liberal Democrats - Richard Marbow

Dyfed Powys:

Labour - Philipa Ann Thompson

Conservatives - Ian Harrison

Plaid Cymru - Dafydd Llywelyn

Liberal Democrats - Justin Griffiths

