Insight
Police and Crime Commissioner Elections 2024: What does a PCC do and who is standing in Wales?
The candidates vying to become Police and Crime Commissioners at May's elections have been officially confirmed.
There are four positions available for the North Wales, Dyfed Powys, Gwent and South Wales Police forces.
On Thursday 2 May, you will be able to cast your vote for the candidate who you want to oversee the police force in your area.
There are candidates from Wales' four main political parties, but no Green, Independent or Reform representatives are standing.
What is the role of a Police and Crime Commissioner?
Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are democratic representatives responsible for overseeing the police.
They work with Chief Constables to hold them to account, set budgets and ensure cash is spent on the right things.
Ultimately, they are meant to be the voice of the public within our police forces.
PCCs do not have day-to-day responsibilities of the police and they are not involved in operational decisions.
How do I vote?
In England, people will vote for their PCC on the same day as their local council. However here in Wales, local elections happen at a different time.
You can vote in person, via post or via a proxy. You must have registered to vote before 16 April.
This will be the first election in Wales that will require in person voters to show a form of photo ID before casting their vote.
The ID accepted at polling stations includes; a UK passport or driver's licence, a disabled person's Welsh concessionary travel card or an EU passport.
You can find a full list of accepted IDs on the Electoral Commission's website.
If you do not have photo ID you can apply for a free one from the UK Government here but you have to do so by 5pm on 24 April.
Full list of candidates
Gwent:
Labour - Jane Mudd
Conservatives - Hannah Jarvis
Plaid Cymru - Donna Cushing
Liberal Democrats - Mike Hamilton
South Wales:
Labour - Emma Wools
Conservatives - George Carroll
Plaid Cymru - Dennis Clarke
Liberal Democrats - Sam Bennett
North Wales:
Labour - Andy Dunbobbin
Conservatives - Brian Jones
Plaid Cymru - Ann Griffith
Liberal Democrats - Richard Marbow
Dyfed Powys:
Labour - Philipa Ann Thompson
Conservatives - Ian Harrison
Plaid Cymru - Dafydd Llywelyn
Liberal Democrats - Justin Griffiths
