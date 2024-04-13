Wrexham AFC have been promoted to league one after a 6-0 win against Forest Green Rovers.

The Red Dragons have made history today (Saturday, 13 April) securing the first back-to-back promotion in the club's 159-year history, following their success in the National League last year.

This is the first back-to-back promotion in the club's 159-year history, following their success in the National League last year.

The epic game at the Stok Racecourse saw two goals from Paul Mullin, as well as goals from Elliott Lee, Ryan Barnett and Jack Marriott. Ryan Inniss scored an own goal for the visitors.

Wrexham AFC fans streamed onto the pitch in celebration, as Phil Parkinson's side secured their spot in English football's third tier for the first time since 2004.

The automatic promotion follows defeats for MK Dons and Barrow.

The Red Dragons have been automatically promoted to league one. Credit: PA Images

MK Dons lost 4-1, and Barrow, whose very own George Ray was sent off in the 22nd minute, lost 3-0 to Gillingham.

Th e loss leaves the Forest Green Rovers on the cusp of relegation.

11,450 fans gathered at the Racecourse according to official attendance figures.

The club has attracted widespread global interest following two successful seasons of Hollywood owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, documentary series Welcome to Wrexham.

In a post on X, co-chairman Ryan Reynolds said: "A few years ago, if you told me I would be crying tears of joy over a football match taking place in North Wales, you would be Rob McElhenney.

"Congrats to Wrexham and to my co-chairman in crime. Double up the town! This is the ride of our lives."

In another post, reacting to the Red Dragons' historic feat, Rob McElhenney was left speechless: