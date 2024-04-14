Play Brightcove video

Roars of elation could be heard from far and wide in Wrexham yesterday (Saturday, 13 April) as the Red Dragons made history.

Wrexham AFC fans could not conceal their joy as they raced to the pitch following the team's 6-0 win against the Forest Green Rovers.

Phil Parkinson's side secured the first back-to-back promotion in the club's 159-year history, confirming their place in league one.

"It keeps Wrexham progressing. The club keeps growing, the brand keeps growing and the name of Wrexham keeps growing," said Wayne Jones. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Speaking to ITV Wales, Wayne Jones, owner of the Turf Hotel said: "The fans deserve it. We've seen the bad times. Hopefully they're now behind us and we can keep looking up.

"Obviously it'll be difficult next year, but we're not really thinking about that at the moment, let's just enjoy this remarkable ride that the club continues to be on."

Discussing the community impact, he continued: "Success breeds success. League one, I don't know the finances, but I would imagine there'll be more money. We'll get to attend bigger away stadiums so we can take more fans, which has been a bit of a problem this year."

He added: "It keeps Wrexham progressing. The club keeps growing, the brand keeps growing and the name of Wrexham keeps growing."

Hollywood owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have seen the club come a long way since their takeover in 2020.

The threat of falling into the sixth-tier and financial strain now seems like a distant memory to loyal supporters.

One said: "It's absolutely amazing. I've been coming here since I was twelve-years-old. Through all the bad times, some good as well. Now, I'm just enjoying the ride!"

Another said: "For twenty years, before Rob and Ryan came along, it was rubbish. We had nothing. They've bought us, and now look at us, it's unbelievable."

