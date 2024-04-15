Wrexham secured promotion to League One at the weekend, triggering mass celebrations across the city.

It comes just a season after they were promoted to the Football League from the National League.

A 6-0 victory against bottom placed Forest Green Rovers at the Racecourse sealed the deal as it meant Wrexham are mathematically certain to finish in the top three promotion places.

So what does it mean? And what will the club face next season as they move up yet another league?

How much of this season is left, and can Wrexham still win the league?

Wrexham, who have gained fame across the football world for their ownership by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have secured promotion from League Two with two games to spare.

On Saturday they will travel to play Crewe Alexandra away. Crewe Alexandra have had a strong season themselves, sitting in fifth currently and being in the driving seat when it comes to bagging a spot in the play-offs.

The Red Dragons then finish their season with a potentially dramatic showdown against league leaders Stockport, who also earned automatic promotion on Saturday.

If Stockport, who are four points ahead of Wrexham, lose their penultimate game and Phil Parkinson's team win, Wrexham will still be in the chase to win League Two.

However, Stockport would get their hands on the trophy if they beat Notts County, or if they draw and Wrexham fail to win.

In short, it means there is still plenty to play for despite Saturday's success.

How big a step is it up to League One?

Any move up the leagues is undeniably a step-up, with players at each grade generally stronger and faster.

But that is certainly not to say Wrexham will necessarily struggle to find their feet - just look at how they managed to adjust to life in League Two.

For one thing though, the stakes are extremely high. Whilst teams can fall back into League Two, they can also secure promotion to the Championship, the direct route to the Premier League and the second-most watched league in the world.

Clearly there is a long way to go before Wrexham can contemplate a rise to the Championship but it is indicative of the jump in quality between the leagues.

It is nearly 20 years since Wrexham were last in League One.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over at Wrexham in 2021 Credit: PA image

How many teams are in League One and how does promotion work?

As with League Two, there are 24 teams in League One.

The season comprises of 36 matches, with each team playing the others twice - both home and away.

At the end of the season, three teams are promoted into the Championship, while four are relegated

In order to be promoted from League One automatically, Wrexham would need to finish in the top two.

Teams who are placed third to sixth in the table at the end of the season then take part in the play-offs. The team who wins the final secures the third and final promotion spot.

It differs from League Two in terms of promotion, where four teams in total are promoted and four are relegated.

In order to reach the heady heights of back-to-back-to-back promotion at the end of next season, Wrexham would have to defy history. No team has done it before.

However, they are already sailing in largely unchartered waters. The north Wales outfit are only the eighth team to gain back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One since the Football League was restructured in the 1990s.

Only 16 other British clubs have managed to gain consecutive promotions from any league.

How have people been celebrating?

Fans flooded the pitch at full-time, even before the whistle had been blown on other matches they were awaiting results from.

However, the margin of those results meant the job was all but done, even if at that stage promotion was yet to be officially confirmed.

Once the pitch had been cleared, the players celebrated in front of the fans.

Neither of Wrexham's Hollywood owners could attend the match due to being on separate film sets.

On X, formerly Twitter, Ryan Reynolds said: "This is the ride of our lives."

Rob McElhenney simply said: "No words."