National Museum Cardiff may be forced to close and up to 90 jobs could be lost as Museum Wales looks to cut costs.

The chief executive of Museum Wales, Jane Richardson, spoke with BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement programme, and said the organisation is facing a £4.5million reduction in its budget, which is set by the Welsh Government, who themselves are cutting spending in most portfolios.

Museum Wales controls seven sites across the country, including St Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff and Big Pit National Coal Museum in Blaenavon.

Now it appears the most iconic site in its control, National Museum Cardiff, could be forced to closed due to cost cuts and the building falling into disrepair.

It is currently home to one of the most recognisable paintings in the world, Van Gogh's self-portrait, which is on loan to the museum as part of an exhibition about the history of selfies.

Museum Wales has had a £3m reduction in its grant, but it said that because it continues to incur a year-on-year deficit of £1.5m, it had to address a total deficit of £4.5m by the end of March.

Ms Richardson said: "Unless we're able to secure more funding for that building that will have to close.

"When you have water coming through and failing electrics, there is a question hanging over the future of that building anyway.

"We would obviously then be looking at where else we could have a presence in Cardiff, and, you know, there'll be all sorts of conversations about how we did that.

"But we are really clear as an organisation that that building needs urgent critical work for us to be able to continue opening to the public."

There are also fears as many as 90 jobs could be axed as a cost cutting measure.

Museum Wales controls seven sites across the country, including St Fagans on the outskirts of Cardiff. Credit: St Fagans Museum

Ms Richardson said: "If we were to get further cuts on that scale, I would need to be very honest with government and with all our stakeholders that we could not continue to run as the size of museum we are now.

"We would have to look at our buildings.

"I always said that to get to the kind of number that we needed to we would be looking at at least 90 jobs and that has proven to be the case, but we're still not at a total figure yet."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "Our arm’s length bodies have worked at pace to assess the impact of their budget allocation.

"We are grateful to them for the important work they do and the benefits that work provides to the people of Wales.

"We are in discussions about the National Museum Cardiff.

"We have been clear our budget is up to £700m less in real terms than when it was set in 2021 and we have had to take extremely difficult decisions."

Tom Giffard MS, Welsh Conservatives' shadow minister for culture, tourism and sport, said: "This news is concerning not just for the individuals who will be impacted, but for all of us.

"Disproportionate funding cuts are putting the preservation of our shared heritage at risk, while the Labour Welsh Government prioritises money for more politicians.

"The Labour Welsh Government should scrap its vanity projects and use those funds to protect our cultural history."

