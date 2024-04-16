Police are appealing for witnesses after a 79-year-old woman suffered "life-changing injuries" following a road traffic collision (RCT) in a doctor's surgery car park.

The incident, which involved a car and a pedestrian, happened at the Gray Hill Surgery in Caldicot at around 11.25am on Saturday, according to police.

Both police and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to the scene.

The car involved was a black Vauxhall Corsa. The pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.

Gwent Police said: "We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV covering Gray Hill Surgery car park, or surrounding areas between 11am and 11.25am to contact us.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2400118919 with any details.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."