Police have launched a manhunt to try and find a man they describe as a "dangerous individual" following a crash which killed a 25-year-old woman.

Demi Mabbitt, from Aberfan, was involved in a single-vehicle collision at around 11.45pm on Friday, 5 April, on Swansea Road, Merthyr, and later died of her injuries.

Now, South Wales Police has issued a public appeal for information to try and find Cameron Jones, 29, from Merthyr.

A police statement said: " Police officers investigating the fatal road traffic collision which happened on Swansea Road, Merthyr Tydfil on Friday, April 5, are appealing for information leading to the arrest of Cameron Jones, 29, from Merthyr Tydfil."

Detective Sergeant Debbie Hobrough, of the force's serious collision investigation unit, said: "We have been trying to locate Cameron Jones since the collision.

"He is a dangerous individual. You are advised not to approach Jones but to contact the us if you have any information which will help us find him.

"A 30-year-old local man and a 29-year-old local woman have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and we will continue to make arrests should anyone else be suspected of assisting Jones in evading police."

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Cameron Jones, or have any information about his possible whereabouts, to contact them quoting reference number 2400110291, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or dial 999 in an emergency.

In a tribute released via police, Demi's family said: "Demi was a wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, auntie and cousin.

"She was the most kind gentle soul who would do anything to help anyone.

"She was the glue that held our family together and a fighter until the end, our beautiful girl was taken far too soon, our family are devastated, there are no words to describe the heartache and pain we are feeling."

The collision involved a single car, a white Audi S3, which was travelling along Swansea Road from Trago Mills and in the general direction of the A465, the Heads of the Valleys road.