A search has been launched for relatives of a man found dead at his home in Heol Isaf, Neath.

The body of Raymond Gethin, 76, was found by police on Friday 12 April.

The Coroner's Office is seeking assistance in finding Mr Gethin's next of kin, police said.

According to South Wales Police, friends of Mr Gethin told police he was unmarried and did not have children.

However, it is thought he may have a cousin in Swansea, as well as possibly having other family members in Scotland.

Anyone with information about Mr Gethin's family is urged to contact the Coroner's Office on 01792 450650 .